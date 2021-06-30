$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

BAX stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

