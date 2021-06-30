304,885 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCACU. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TCACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.