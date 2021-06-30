3,133 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

PNW stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

