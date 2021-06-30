$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $321.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.26 million to $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WPM stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 1,345,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

