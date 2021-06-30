33,523 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Purchased by Portsea Asset Management LLP

Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. FTAC Athena Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,853,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,581. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

