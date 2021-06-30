397,091 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVIU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $404,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

ENVIU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,456. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

