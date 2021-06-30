3,997 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

