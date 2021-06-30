3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

