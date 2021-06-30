$436.93 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $436.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

