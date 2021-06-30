457 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

