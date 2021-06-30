46,209 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Welltower stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,670. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

