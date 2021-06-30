49,516 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 73,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

