4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in June

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FFNTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 416,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.98.
About 4Front Ventures
