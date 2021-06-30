4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in June

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FFNTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 416,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

