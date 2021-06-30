5,364 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

UGI stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

