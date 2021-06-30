$561.18 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report sales of $561.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.30 million to $563.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $587.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

GEO stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

