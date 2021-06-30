6,185 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 145.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 150.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 67,227 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 412,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,692. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

