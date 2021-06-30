798 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.82. 720,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,562,646. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

