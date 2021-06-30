88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,188,800 shares, a growth of 563.5% from the May 31st total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,031,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,535,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

