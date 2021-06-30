9,385 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.36, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.