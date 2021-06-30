9,410 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.