AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AB International Group stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.
AB International Group Company Profile
