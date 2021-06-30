AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB International Group stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

