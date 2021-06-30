ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,091 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $34.51.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

