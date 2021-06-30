AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

