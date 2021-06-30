Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NEVPF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 32,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Abliva AB has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile

Abliva AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

