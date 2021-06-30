ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded by FIX to Add

FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to an add rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in ABM Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

