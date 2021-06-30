Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post $30.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $119.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

