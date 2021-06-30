Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 1,620.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Acacia Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Acacia Diversified alerts:

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.