ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $128.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $134.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 2,343,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

