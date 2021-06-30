Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

