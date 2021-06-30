Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

AIZ stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

