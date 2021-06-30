Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.23. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

