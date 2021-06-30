Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

