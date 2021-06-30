Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NINE opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.52. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.