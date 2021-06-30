Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,418.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

