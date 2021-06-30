Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 19,028 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

