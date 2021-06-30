Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

