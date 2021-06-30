Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.85. 30,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.55. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $297.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

