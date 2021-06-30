Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.05 ($0.60). Approximately 518,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 973,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.61).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £143.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.75.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

