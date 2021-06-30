Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 64.5% in June

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACER opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACER. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

