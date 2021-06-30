Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

