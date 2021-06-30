Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.