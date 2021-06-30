ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $51.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.70 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 0.75. ACM Research has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $144.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

