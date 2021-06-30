ACoconut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143,040.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $724,693.29 and approximately $143,040.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

