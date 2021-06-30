Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 349,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

