Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

AFIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIB stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

