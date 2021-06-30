Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ADXN stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

