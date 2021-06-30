Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
ADXN stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
