ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,559,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di acquired 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. ADOMANI has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on ADOMANI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

