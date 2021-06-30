Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Up 0.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,521.00 and last traded at $2,427.50. 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,415.96.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,314.78.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

