Aedhmar Hynes Acquires 21,000 Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Aedhmar Hynes acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

Shares of LON:IPO opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. IP Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

