Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

